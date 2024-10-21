Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    10th Marine Regiment Rolling Thunder: M777 Sky Insertion

    FORT LIBERTY, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    10.10.2024

    Video by Lance Cpl. Frank Sepulveda Torres 

    2nd Marine Division

    U.S. Marines with 2d Battalion, 10th Marine Regiment, 2d Marine Division conduct a sky insertion of an M777 Howitzer during exercise Rolling Thunder on Fort Liberty, North Carolina, Oct. 10, 2024. This live-fire artillery exercise tested 10th Marine Regiment’s command-and-control, indirect fire support, counter-fire operations, and sensor operations in a simulated littoral environment against a future threat. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Frank Sepulveda Torres)

    Date Taken: 10.10.2024
    Date Posted: 10.22.2024 13:56
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 941009
    VIRIN: 241010-M-LA819-3001
    Filename: DOD_110638360
    Length: 00:04:41
    Location: FORT LIBERTY, NORTH CAROLINA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 10th Marine Regiment Rolling Thunder: M777 Sky Insertion, by LCpl Frank Sepulveda Torres, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    10th Marines. M777, Helicopter, Raid, Sky, Insertion, Artillery

