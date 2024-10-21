10th Marine Regiment Rolling Thunder: M777 Sky Insertion

U.S. Marines with 2d Battalion, 10th Marine Regiment, 2d Marine Division conduct a sky insertion of an M777 Howitzer during exercise Rolling Thunder on Fort Liberty, North Carolina, Oct. 10, 2024. This live-fire artillery exercise tested 10th Marine Regiment’s command-and-control, indirect fire support, counter-fire operations, and sensor operations in a simulated littoral environment against a future threat. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Frank Sepulveda Torres)
|10.10.2024
|10.22.2024 13:56
|B-Roll
|941009
|241010-M-LA819-3001
|DOD_110638360
|00:04:41
|FORT LIBERTY, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|2
|2
