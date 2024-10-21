Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    OCT Power disruptions at FHL

    FORT HUNTER LIGGETT, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    10.18.2024

    Video by Amy Phillips 

    Fort Hunter Liggett Public Affairs Office

    Fort Hunter Liggett Energy Manager Jarrod Ross explains the microgrid testing and how people can help conserve energy during test period of Oct. 22-23, 2024.

    Date Taken: 10.18.2024
    Date Posted: 10.22.2024 12:00
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 941004
    VIRIN: 241018-A-OV743-5448
    Filename: DOD_110638270
    Length: 00:02:45
    Location: FORT HUNTER LIGGETT, CALIFORNIA, US

    US Army Reserve
    energy action month
    energy resilience
    IMCOM-R

