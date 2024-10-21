U.S. Marines conduct marksman drills with M27 Infantry Automatic Rifles and M18 pistols during a live-fire range on Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, Oct. 9, 2024. The live-fire range prepared 3d Reconnaissance Marines with high-speed drills while closing in on adversaries at long distance to close-quarters. The Marines shown are with 3d Reconnaissance Battalion, 3d Marine Division. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Briseida Villasenor)
|Date Taken:
|10.08.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.22.2024 04:08
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|940956
|VIRIN:
|241009-M-NC826-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110637315
|Length:
|00:03:26
|Location:
|CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, 3d Reconnaissance Battalion Range 170 Series | Day 3, by LCpl Briseida Villasenor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.