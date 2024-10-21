Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    3d Reconnaissance Battalion Range 170 Series | Day 3

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    10.08.2024

    Video by Lance Cpl. Briseida Villasenor 

    3d Marine Division     

    U.S. Marines conduct marksman drills with M27 Infantry Automatic Rifles and M18 pistols during a live-fire range on Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, Oct. 9, 2024. The live-fire range prepared 3d Reconnaissance Marines with high-speed drills while closing in on adversaries at long distance to close-quarters. The Marines shown are with 3d Reconnaissance Battalion, 3d Marine Division. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Briseida Villasenor)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.08.2024
    Date Posted: 10.22.2024 04:08
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 940956
    VIRIN: 241009-M-NC826-1001
    Filename: DOD_110637315
    Length: 00:03:26
    Location: CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 3d Reconnaissance Battalion Range 170 Series | Day 3, by LCpl Briseida Villasenor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download