3d Reconnaissance Battalion Range 170 Series | Day 3

U.S. Marines conduct marksman drills with M27 Infantry Automatic Rifles and M18 pistols during a live-fire range on Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, Oct. 9, 2024. The live-fire range prepared 3d Reconnaissance Marines with high-speed drills while closing in on adversaries at long distance to close-quarters. The Marines shown are with 3d Reconnaissance Battalion, 3d Marine Division. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Briseida Villasenor)