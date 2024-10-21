3d Reconnaissance Battalion Range 170 Series | Day 2

U.S. Marines construct and operate breaching devices in an urban environment during a demolitions range on Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, Oct. 8, 2024. The demolitions range prepared Marines with 3d Recon to forcefully enter contested buildings and engage adversaries in a close-quarters environment. The Marines shown are with 3d Reconnaissance Battalion, 3d Marine Division. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Briseida Villasenor)
|10.07.2024
Date Posted: 10.22.2024
|B-Roll
|940954
|241008-M-NC826-1001
|DOD_110637308
|00:03:34
Location: Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan
|1
|1
