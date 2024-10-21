Unleashing the Power of Pharmacy Techs

U.S. Air Force Maj. Ryann O'Neill, 633d Medical Support Squadron Pharmacy flight commander, and Senior Airman Moon Gonzales, 633d MDSS Pharmacy technician, speak about the pharmacy mission at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Oct. 21, 2024. Pharmacy technicians efficiently provided critical pharmaceutical services, ensuring service members and their families receive timely and comprehensive care. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Mikaela Smith)
