    Unleashing the Power of Pharmacy Techs

    JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    10.21.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Mikaela Smith 

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Ryann O'Neill, 633d Medical Support Squadron Pharmacy flight commander, and Senior Airman Moon Gonzales, 633d MDSS Pharmacy technician, speak about the pharmacy mission at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Oct. 21, 2024. Pharmacy technicians efficiently provided critical pharmaceutical services, ensuring service members and their families receive timely and comprehensive care. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Mikaela Smith)

    Date Taken: 10.21.2024
    Date Posted: 10.21.2024 19:20
    Location: JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VIRGINIA, US

    Medical
    ACC
    Pharmacy
    Mission video
    Airmanship
    UNLEASH

