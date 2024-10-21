Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Malmstrom AFB Wing One Day

    MALMSTROM AIR FORCE BASE, MONTANA, UNITED STATES

    10.17.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Breanna Christopher Volkmar 

    341st Missile Wing

    Video showcasing Malmstrom Air Force Base Airmen and Air Force assets for Wing One Day. This video contains footage from various exercises and missions at Malmstrom AFB compiled on Oct. 17, 2024. Wing one day is officially celebrated every year on October 27, celebrating the anniversary of the first Minuteman I missiles beginning alert in 1962, during the Cuban Missile Crisis. Malmstrom AFB has remained on constant alert status since this date. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Breanna Christopher Volkmar)

    Date Taken: 10.17.2024
    Date Posted: 10.21.2024 16:32
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 940892
    VIRIN: 241017-F-MH881-7441
    Filename: DOD_110635603
    Length: 00:02:52
    Location: MALMSTROM AIR FORCE BASE, MONTANA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Malmstrom Air Force Base

    Airmen
    ICBM
    Malmstrom Air Force Base
    Malmstrom AFB
    341st Missile Wing

