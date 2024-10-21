Malmstrom AFB Wing One Day

Video showcasing Malmstrom Air Force Base Airmen and Air Force assets for Wing One Day. This video contains footage from various exercises and missions at Malmstrom AFB compiled on Oct. 17, 2024. Wing one day is officially celebrated every year on October 27, celebrating the anniversary of the first Minuteman I missiles beginning alert in 1962, during the Cuban Missile Crisis. Malmstrom AFB has remained on constant alert status since this date. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Breanna Christopher Volkmar)
