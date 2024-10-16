Tres Kolos 24 Day 2

U.S. Marines with 2d Battalion, 2d Marine Regiment, 2d Marine Division participated in a 200 meter swim test, small boat capsizing drill, weapons firing ranges and a sporting competition as part of training exercise Tres Kolos 24, on Camp Savaneta, Aruba, Oct. 15, 2024. U.S. Marines with 2/2 conducted a deployment for training to Aruba to conduct small-unit training while building camaraderie with the Royal Netherlands Marine Corps, a NATO ally and routine training partner. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Alexander Peterson)
