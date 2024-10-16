Promo vid: Army Brings Professional Dunk Team to Local High School

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



NEW ORLEANS —— The U.S. Army brings the basketball themed DUNK Distracted Driving ™ showcase to local high schools, October 21 -22.

High-energy basketball performers are set for a dynamic show for students intertwined with an educational and informational message on the dangers of distracted driving.

The team arrives Monday, October 21, at Thibodeaux High School, starting at 9:15 a.m. and McDonough 35 High School, at 2:45 p.m.; then Tuesday, October 22, at Bonnabel High School, starting at 10:00 a.m. and Edna Karr High School at 3:00 p.m.

“The DUNK team performs high flying acts above-the-rim with some incredible athletes for students to enjoy,” New Orleans Recruiting Company Commander Capt. Matthew Gimenez said. “We [the Army] understand the urgency parents and school officials communicate to their children about distracted driving and we are here to echo that message in a new way.”

Football and homecoming season are in full-swing and notorious for car accidents amongst young adults. For this reason, the DUNK team offers the high-energy exhibition with a message for students to bring awareness in comprehending the seriousness of distracted driving.

The Army and AGA Nation partnered to educate inexperienced teenage drivers about the dangers of texting, talking or being under the influence while driving.

For more information or to coordinate an interview, contact matthew.c.gimenez.mil@army.mil at (225)-590-1037 or reach out to our office usarmy.knox.usarec.list.3tbn-apa@army.mil .

-30-