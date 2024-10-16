Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Fort Custer Freedom Hunt Supports Disabled Veterans

    AUGUSTA, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES

    10.19.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Drake Chandler 

    126th Theater Public Affairs Support Element

    Jonathan Edgerly, Michigan Army National Guard Environmental Manager, speaks on what the Fort Custer Freedom Hunt provides to disabled veterans and civilians in Augusta, Mich., on Oct. 19, 2024. The Fort Custer Freedom Hunt is a four-day event that supports disabled veterans and civilians by bringing them together for food, deer hunting, and building positive relationships with people like themselves. The Fort Custer Freedom Hunt started in 2006 and Jonathan was one of the original founders. (U.S Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Drake Chandler)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Fort Custer Freedom Hunt Supports Disabled Veterans, by SSG Drake Chandler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Disabled
    Veterans
    Fort Custer
    Freedom Hunt

