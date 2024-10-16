The Fort Custer Freedom Hunt Supports Disabled Veterans

Jonathan Edgerly, Michigan Army National Guard Environmental Manager, speaks on what the Fort Custer Freedom Hunt provides to disabled veterans and civilians in Augusta, Mich., on Oct. 19, 2024. The Fort Custer Freedom Hunt is a four-day event that supports disabled veterans and civilians by bringing them together for food, deer hunting, and building positive relationships with people like themselves. The Fort Custer Freedom Hunt started in 2006 and Jonathan was one of the original founders. (U.S Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Drake Chandler)
