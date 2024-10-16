The Fort Custer Freedom Hunt Supports Disabled Veterans

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/940790" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Jonathan Edgerly, Michigan Army National Guard Environmental Manager, speaks on what the Fort Custer Freedom Hunt provides to disabled veterans and civilians in Augusta, Mich., on Oct. 19, 2024. The Fort Custer Freedom Hunt is a four-day event that supports disabled veterans and civilians by bringing them together for food, deer hunting, and building positive relationships with people like themselves. The Fort Custer Freedom Hunt started in 2006 and Jonathan was one of the original founders. (U.S Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Drake Chandler)