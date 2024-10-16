Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    B-Roll: MRF-SEA Marines and Sailors conduct Fires, TCCC Subject Matter Expert Exchange at The Basic School during Sama Sama 2024

    TERNATE, PHILIPPINES

    10.09.2024

    Video by Sgt. Christian Tofteroo 

    Marine Rotational Force - Southeast Asia

    U.S. Marines and U.S. Navy Sailors with Marine Rotational Force-Southeast Asia instruct fires and tactical combat casualty care subject matter expert exchanges to Philippine Marines with The Basic School during Exercise Sama Sama 2024 at Marine Barracks Gregorio Lim, Ternate, Philippines, Oct. 9, 2024. Sama Sama is a bilateral exercise hosted by the Philippines and the United States, with participants from Australia, Canada, France, and Japan, designed to promote regional security cooperation, maintain and strengthen maritime partnerships, and enhance maritime interoperability. MRF-SEA is a rotational unit executing a U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific operational model that involves training events and exchanges with partner military subject matter experts, promotes security goals with Allied and partner nations, and ensures a persistent I MEF presence west of the International Date Line. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Christian Tofteroo)

    Date Taken: 10.09.2024
    Date Posted: 10.19.2024 13:25
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 940769
    VIRIN: 241009-M-PO052-1001
    Filename: DOD_110633081
    Length: 00:04:22
    Location: TERNATE, PH

    This work, B-Roll: MRF-SEA Marines and Sailors conduct Fires, TCCC Subject Matter Expert Exchange at The Basic School during Sama Sama 2024, by Sgt Christian Tofteroo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Philippines
    13th MEU
    PMC
    Sama Sama
    MRFSEA
    FreeandOpenIndo-Pacific

