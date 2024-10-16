B-Roll: MRF-SEA Marines and Sailors conduct Fires, TCCC Subject Matter Expert Exchange at The Basic School during Sama Sama 2024

U.S. Marines and U.S. Navy Sailors with Marine Rotational Force-Southeast Asia instruct fires and tactical combat casualty care subject matter expert exchanges to Philippine Marines with The Basic School during Exercise Sama Sama 2024 at Marine Barracks Gregorio Lim, Ternate, Philippines, Oct. 9, 2024. Sama Sama is a bilateral exercise hosted by the Philippines and the United States, with participants from Australia, Canada, France, and Japan, designed to promote regional security cooperation, maintain and strengthen maritime partnerships, and enhance maritime interoperability. MRF-SEA is a rotational unit executing a U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific operational model that involves training events and exchanges with partner military subject matter experts, promotes security goals with Allied and partner nations, and ensures a persistent I MEF presence west of the International Date Line. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Christian Tofteroo)
|Date Taken:
|10.09.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.19.2024 13:25
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|940769
|VIRIN:
|241009-M-PO052-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110633081
|Length:
|00:04:22
|Location:
|TERNATE, PH
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
