    Diablo Tank Gunnery

    FORT CAVAZOS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    05.20.2024

    Video by Sgt. Gabriel Villalobos 

    III Armored Corps

    The crew of Diablo 21, 1-7 Cavalry Regiment, 1st Cavalry Division, prepare for and conduct table six gunnery, Fort Cavazos, Texas, May 20, 2024. Table six is a live fire qualification range that must completed approximately every six months. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Gabriel Villalobos)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.20.2024
    Date Posted: 10.18.2024 16:05
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 940729
    VIRIN: 240520-A-SN477-1002
    Filename: DOD_110632281
    Length: 00:22:15
    Location: FORT CAVAZOS, TEXAS, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Diablo Tank Gunnery, by SGT Gabriel Villalobos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    1st CAV DIV
    abrams
    gunnery
    tank gunnery
    III Armored Corps
    Fort Cavazos

