The crew of Diablo 21, 1-7 Cavalry Regiment, 1st Cavalry Division, prepare for and conduct table six gunnery, Fort Cavazos, Texas, May 20, 2024. Table six is a live fire qualification range that must completed approximately every six months. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Gabriel Villalobos)
|Date Taken:
|05.20.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.18.2024 16:05
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|940729
|VIRIN:
|240520-A-SN477-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_110632281
|Length:
|00:22:15
|Location:
|FORT CAVAZOS, TEXAS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Diablo Tank Gunnery, by SGT Gabriel Villalobos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
