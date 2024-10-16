video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The crew of Diablo 21, 1-7 Cavalry Regiment, 1st Cavalry Division, prepares and conducts gunnery up to table six, Fort Cavazos, May 20, 2024. Table six gunnery is a crew qualification designed to evaluate crews engaging moving and stationary targets using vehicle weapon systems in both offensive and defensive postures. (U.S. Army video production by Sgt. Gabriel Villalobos)