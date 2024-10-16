The crew of Diablo 21, 1-7 Cavalry Regiment, 1st Cavalry Division, prepares and conducts gunnery up to table six, Fort Cavazos, May 20, 2024. Table six gunnery is a crew qualification designed to evaluate crews engaging moving and stationary targets using vehicle weapon systems in both offensive and defensive postures. (U.S. Army video production by Sgt. Gabriel Villalobos)
|Date Taken:
|05.20.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.18.2024 16:05
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|940713
|VIRIN:
|240723-A-SN477-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110632106
|Length:
|00:07:22
|Location:
|FORT CAVAZOS, TEXAS, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, The Crew of Diablo 21, by SGT Gabriel Villalobos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.