Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    The Crew of Diablo 21

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT CAVAZOS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    05.20.2024

    Video by Sgt. Gabriel Villalobos 

    III Armored Corps

    The crew of Diablo 21, 1-7 Cavalry Regiment, 1st Cavalry Division, prepares and conducts gunnery up to table six, Fort Cavazos, May 20, 2024. Table six gunnery is a crew qualification designed to evaluate crews engaging moving and stationary targets using vehicle weapon systems in both offensive and defensive postures. (U.S. Army video production by Sgt. Gabriel Villalobos)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.20.2024
    Date Posted: 10.18.2024 16:05
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 940713
    VIRIN: 240723-A-SN477-1001
    Filename: DOD_110632106
    Length: 00:07:22
    Location: FORT CAVAZOS, TEXAS, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Crew of Diablo 21, by SGT Gabriel Villalobos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    1st CAV DIV
    gunnery
    Abrams Battle Tank
    III Armored Corps
    Fort Cavazos

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download