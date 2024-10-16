Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Lt. Col. Monica Mason

    HAMPTON, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    09.28.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Olivia Bithell 

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Monica Mason, Total Force Manpower personnel out of the Pentagon gives an interview about the 2024 All-Air Force Women's Basketball Team at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Sept. 28, 2024. Mason is originally from Virginia Beach, Va. and was a part of the winning team last year during the All-Armed Forces Basketball Tournament. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Olivia Bithell)

    TAGS

    JBLE
    All-Air Force Women's Basketball

