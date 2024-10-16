Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army Ten-Miler Winner - Sam Chelanga

    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    10.13.2024

    Courtesy Video

    Army Multimedia and Visual Information Division

    U.S. Army officer Sam Chelanga wins the Men’s 40th Army Ten-Miler, hosted by U.S. Army Military District of Washington, in Arlington, Va.

    Date Taken: 10.13.2024
    Date Posted: 10.18.2024 12:05
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 940679
    VIRIN: 241013-A-A0122-1001
    Filename: DOD_110631229
    Length: 00:00:12
    Location: DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army Ten-Miler Winner - Sam Chelanga, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    #ATM2024

