127th Wing KC-135s Return from Temporary Relocation

A group of nearly 100 Selfridge Air National Guard Base Airmen shifted KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft flying operations to Marquette Sawyer Regional Airport and Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport, while runway maintenance and resurfacing work took place, beginning in June. During the four-month relocation, the 127th Wing continued its aerial refueling mission, a critical element in extending the operational range of military aircraft, allowing fighter jets and other aircraft to stay in the air longer. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Tech. Sgt. Drew Schumann)
|10.18.2024
|10.18.2024 12:03
|Package
|940677
|241018-F-JK012-9088
|DOD_110631209
|00:01:56
|SELFRIDGE AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MICHIGAN, US
|0
|0
