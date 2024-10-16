127th Wing KC-135s Return from Temporary Relocation

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



A group of nearly 100 Selfridge Air National Guard Base Airmen shifted KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft flying operations to Marquette Sawyer Regional Airport and Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport, while runway maintenance and resurfacing work took place, beginning in June. During the four-month relocation, the 127th Wing continued its aerial refueling mission, a critical element in extending the operational range of military aircraft, allowing fighter jets and other aircraft to stay in the air longer. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Tech. Sgt. Drew Schumann)