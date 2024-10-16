Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    127th Wing KC-135s Return from Temporary Relocation

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SELFRIDGE AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES

    10.18.2024

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Andrew Schumann 

    127th Wing

    A group of nearly 100 Selfridge Air National Guard Base Airmen shifted KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft flying operations to Marquette Sawyer Regional Airport and Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport, while runway maintenance and resurfacing work took place, beginning in June. During the four-month relocation, the 127th Wing continued its aerial refueling mission, a critical element in extending the operational range of military aircraft, allowing fighter jets and other aircraft to stay in the air longer. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Tech. Sgt. Drew Schumann)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.18.2024
    Date Posted: 10.18.2024 12:03
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 940677
    VIRIN: 241018-F-JK012-9088
    Filename: DOD_110631209
    Length: 00:01:56
    Location: SELFRIDGE AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MICHIGAN, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 127th Wing KC-135s Return from Temporary Relocation, by TSgt Andrew Schumann, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    KC-135
    United States Air Force
    Michigan National Guard
    127th Wing
    ReadyAF

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download