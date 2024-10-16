Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    09.29.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Chelsea Weaver 

    South Carolina National Guard

    U.S. Army Lt. Col. Jay Sirmon, commander, 122nd Engineer Battalion, South Carolina Army National Guard from Lugoff, S.C. and Maj. Chris Huber, executive officer, from Lexington, S.C., conduct an area of responsibility circulation in Edgefield county. They ensure their Soldiers are doing well and are safe while assessing damage as a result of #Helene. The South Carolina National Guard continues to respond to disaster relief requests for assistance from federal, local, and state agencies. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Chelsea Weaver)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.29.2024
    Date Posted: 10.18.2024 11:49
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 940675
    VIRIN: 240929-Z-GU920-7637
    Filename: DOD_110631192
    Length: 00:00:12
    Location: SOUTH CAROLINA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, South Carolina National Guard Disaster Relief in Edgefield, by SSG Chelsea Weaver, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    south carolina national guard
    disaster relief
    hurricane relief
    hurricane helene
    edgefield county

