U.S. Army Lt. Col. Jay Sirmon, commander, 122nd Engineer Battalion, South Carolina Army National Guard from Lugoff, S.C. and Maj. Chris Huber, executive officer, from Lexington, S.C., conduct an area of responsibility circulation in Edgefield county. They ensure their Soldiers are doing well and are safe while assessing damage as a result of #Helene. The South Carolina National Guard continues to respond to disaster relief requests for assistance from federal, local, and state agencies. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Chelsea Weaver)
|Date Taken:
|09.29.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.18.2024 11:49
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|940675
|VIRIN:
|240929-Z-GU920-7637
|Filename:
|DOD_110631192
|Length:
|00:00:12
|Location:
|SOUTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, South Carolina National Guard Disaster Relief in Edgefield, by SSG Chelsea Weaver, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.