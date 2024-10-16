The South Carolina National Guard Disaster Relief Continues

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The South Carolina National Guard continues to respond to disaster relief requests for assistance from federal, local, and state agencies. Some of our service members are behind the scenes. These men and women wake up before the first light of day to ensure meals are ready for those Soldiers and Airmen who head out on missions. They too work all day to ensure hot meals are readily available. Their mission is to care for the force. The men and women of the 751st Combat Sustainment Support Battalion have prepared over 8,000 meals for service members during South Carolina National Guard's support of post #Helene relief efforts. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Ana-Grace Catoe)