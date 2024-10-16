Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The South Carolina National Guard Disaster Relief Continues

    SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    10.08.2024

    Video by Sgt. Ana-Grace Catoe 

    South Carolina National Guard

    The South Carolina National Guard continues to respond to disaster relief requests for assistance from federal, local, and state agencies. Some of our service members are behind the scenes. These men and women wake up before the first light of day to ensure meals are ready for those Soldiers and Airmen who head out on missions. They too work all day to ensure hot meals are readily available. Their mission is to care for the force. The men and women of the 751st Combat Sustainment Support Battalion have prepared over 8,000 meals for service members during South Carolina National Guard's support of post #Helene relief efforts. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Ana-Grace Catoe)

    Date Taken: 10.08.2024
    Date Posted: 10.18.2024 11:49
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 940671
    VIRIN: 241008-Z-FO188-9795
    Filename: DOD_110631098
    Length: 00:00:41
    Location: SOUTH CAROLINA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The South Carolina National Guard Disaster Relief Continues, by SGT Ana-Grace Catoe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    south carolina national guard
    community
    hurricane relief
    hurricane helene

