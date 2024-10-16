Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army National Guard CH-47F Chinooks fly post Helene relief

    SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    10.05.2024

    Video by Sgt. Ana-Grace Catoe 

    South Carolina National Guard

    U.S. Army Soldiers from the Det. 1, 2nd General Support Aviation Battalion, 238th Aviation Regiment, 59th Aviation Troop Command, South Carolina Army National Guard, and Bravo Company, 3rd General Support Aviation Battalion, 126th Aviation Regiment, New York National Guard, flew relief missions across the South-North Carolinas border, aboard a CH-47F Chinook helicopter, during post Hurricane Helene response operations, Western North Carolina. The South Carolina National Guard continues to respond to disaster relief requests for assistance from federal, local, and state agencies. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Ana-Grace Catoe)

    Date Taken: 10.05.2024
    Date Posted: 10.18.2024 11:49
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 940667
    VIRIN: 241005-Z-FO188-8996
    Filename: DOD_110631079
    Length: 00:02:16
    Location: SOUTH CAROLINA, US

    TAGS

    south carolina national guard
    helicopter
    aviation
    hurricane helene
    helene relief

