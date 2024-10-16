U.S. Army National Guard CH-47F Chinooks fly post Helene relief

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Soldiers from the Det. 1, 2nd General Support Aviation Battalion, 238th Aviation Regiment, 59th Aviation Troop Command, South Carolina Army National Guard, and Bravo Company, 3rd General Support Aviation Battalion, 126th Aviation Regiment, New York National Guard, flew relief missions across the South-North Carolinas border, aboard a CH-47F Chinook helicopter, during post Hurricane Helene response operations, Western North Carolina. The South Carolina National Guard continues to respond to disaster relief requests for assistance from federal, local, and state agencies. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Ana-Grace Catoe)