U.S. Army Soldiers from the Det. 1, 2nd General Support Aviation Battalion, 238th Aviation Regiment, 59th Aviation Troop Command, South Carolina Army National Guard, and Bravo Company, 3rd General Support Aviation Battalion, 126th Aviation Regiment, New York National Guard, flew relief missions across the South-North Carolinas border, aboard a CH-47F Chinook helicopter, during post Hurricane Helene response operations, Western North Carolina. The South Carolina National Guard continues to respond to disaster relief requests for assistance from federal, local, and state agencies. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Ana-Grace Catoe)
|Date Taken:
|10.05.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.18.2024 11:49
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|940667
|VIRIN:
|241005-Z-FO188-8996
|Filename:
|DOD_110631079
|Length:
|00:02:16
|Location:
|SOUTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Army National Guard CH-47F Chinooks fly post Helene relief, by SGT Ana-Grace Catoe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
