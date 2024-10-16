Desert Guardian Shortened Overall

U.S. Central Command and 10th Mountain Division modernize their forces and offer opportunities for innovation of emergent equipment that the U.S. Army will use to modernize tactics, techniques, and practices on Fort Drum, Sept. 30 - Oct. 4, 2024. Desert Guardian showcases 10th Mountain Division and Fort Drum's continuous effort to create and build upon existing regional partnerships. This video is a condensed overall. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Alyssa Norton)
|Date Taken:
|10.04.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.18.2024 10:21
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|940657
|VIRIN:
|241004-A-HO064-4675
|Filename:
|DOD_110630874
|Length:
|00:01:17
|Location:
|FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
