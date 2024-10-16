Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Desert Guardian Shortened Overall

    FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    10.04.2024

    Video by Pfc. Alyssa Norton 

    27th Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Central Command and 10th Mountain Division modernize their forces and offer opportunities for innovation of emergent equipment that the U.S. Army will use to modernize tactics, techniques, and practices on Fort Drum, Sept. 30 - Oct. 4, 2024. Desert Guardian showcases 10th Mountain Division and Fort Drum's continuous effort to create and build upon existing regional partnerships. This video is a condensed overall. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Alyssa Norton)

    Date Taken: 10.04.2024
    Date Posted: 10.18.2024 10:21
    Location: FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, US

    CENTCOM 10th Mountain Division FORSCOM Fort Drum Desert Guardian

