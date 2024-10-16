Explosive Ordnance Disposal demonstrates demolition

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The 633d Civil Engineer Squadron Explosive Ordnance Disposal team demonstrates multiple techniques of safely detonating explosives at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Aug. 29, 2024. The detonations served as a training opportunity for EOD, and as a demonstration of the team’s capabilities to base leadership. The EOD team was given the opportunity to demonstrate new technologies utilized in disarming explosives ensuring they receive the resources needed to stay current in a rapidly changing career field. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Ian Sullens)