The 633d Civil Engineer Squadron Explosive Ordnance Disposal team demonstrates multiple techniques of safely detonating explosives at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Aug. 29, 2024. The detonations served as a training opportunity for EOD, and as a demonstration of the team’s capabilities to base leadership. The EOD team was given the opportunity to demonstrate new technologies utilized in disarming explosives ensuring they receive the resources needed to stay current in a rapidly changing career field. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Ian Sullens)
|Date Taken:
|08.29.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.18.2024 09:30
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|940656
|VIRIN:
|240829-F-SO714-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110630857
|Length:
|00:00:24
|Location:
|LANGLEY AIR FORCE BASE, VIRGINIA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Explosive Ordnance Disposal demonstrates demolition, by SrA Ian Sullens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
