    Explosive Ordnance Disposal demonstrates demolition

    LANGLEY AIR FORCE BASE, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    08.29.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Ian Sullens 

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis

    The 633d Civil Engineer Squadron Explosive Ordnance Disposal team demonstrates multiple techniques of safely detonating explosives at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Aug. 29, 2024. The detonations served as a training opportunity for EOD, and as a demonstration of the team’s capabilities to base leadership. The EOD team was given the opportunity to demonstrate new technologies utilized in disarming explosives ensuring they receive the resources needed to stay current in a rapidly changing career field. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Ian Sullens)

    Date Taken: 08.29.2024
    Date Posted: 10.18.2024 09:30
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 940656
    VIRIN: 240829-F-SO714-1001
    Filename: DOD_110630857
    Length: 00:00:24
    Location: LANGLEY AIR FORCE BASE, VIRGINIA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Explosive Ordnance Disposal demonstrates demolition, by SrA Ian Sullens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Explosions
    EOD
    Training

