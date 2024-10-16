Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Why I Serve - Spc. Kyrzten Phillips

    SINT-OEDENRODE, NETHERLANDS

    09.17.2024

    Video by 1st Sgt. Jessica Barnett 

    105th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Spc. Kyrzten Phillips, a Chinook mechanic and crew chief assigned to Bravo Company, 2nd Battalion, 227th Aviation Regiment, 1st Air Cavalry Brigade. 1st Cavalry Division talks about why she serves while on a mission in Sint-Oedenrode, Netherlands, Sept. 17, 2024. The 1st Cavalry Division’s mission is to engage in multinational training and exercises across the continent, strengthening interoperability with NATO allies and regional security partners, which provides competent and ready forces to V Corps, America’s forward-deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army video by 1st Sgt. Jessica Barnett)

