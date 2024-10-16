Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    MCAS Iwakuni Hosts 2nd Annual Suicide Prevention and Awareness Walk

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    09.26.2024

    Video by Lance Cpl. Madison Sharpe 

    AFN Iwakuni

    Service members and residents of Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni participated in a 1.32-mile Suicide Prevention and Awareness Walk on the seawall on MCAS Iwakuni, Japan, on Sept. 27, 2024. Jointly hosted by the Naval Family Branch Clinic Iwakuni Health Promotions and Wellness Team, MCAS Iwakuni Family Advocacy Program and Substance Assessment and Counseling Program, and the Suicide Prevention Program Team with Marine Aerial Refueler Transport Squadron 152, the event raised awareness of programs offering support to those affected by, or considering suicide. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Madison Sharpe)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.26.2024
    Date Posted: 10.18.2024 02:32
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 940640
    VIRIN: 240927-M-YS621-2433
    Filename: DOD_110630342
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MCAS Iwakuni Hosts 2nd Annual Suicide Prevention and Awareness Walk, by LCpl Madison Sharpe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    MCAS Iwakuni
    VMGR-152
    Family Advocacy Program
    Naval Family Branch Clinic Iwakuni
    suicide prevention
    Substance Assessment and Counseling Program

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download