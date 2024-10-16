MCAS Iwakuni Hosts 2nd Annual Suicide Prevention and Awareness Walk

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Service members and residents of Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni participated in a 1.32-mile Suicide Prevention and Awareness Walk on the seawall on MCAS Iwakuni, Japan, on Sept. 27, 2024. Jointly hosted by the Naval Family Branch Clinic Iwakuni Health Promotions and Wellness Team, MCAS Iwakuni Family Advocacy Program and Substance Assessment and Counseling Program, and the Suicide Prevention Program Team with Marine Aerial Refueler Transport Squadron 152, the event raised awareness of programs offering support to those affected by, or considering suicide. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Madison Sharpe)