The full-length video of the change of command ceremony for Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), held while in-port Naval Air Station North Island, San Diego, Oct. 3, 2024. During the ceremony, Capt. Daryle Cardone was relieved by Capt. Dale Gregory as the ship’s commanding officer. Ronald Reagan provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships, and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy video by USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Media Department)
This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Change of Command Ceremony, by PO3 Keith Knisely, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
