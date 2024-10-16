Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Change of Command Ceremony

    NAVAL AIR STATION NORTH ISLAND, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    10.03.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Keith Knisely 

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)   

    The full-length video of the change of command ceremony for Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), held while in-port Naval Air Station North Island, San Diego, Oct. 3, 2024. During the ceremony, Capt. Daryle Cardone was relieved by Capt. Dale Gregory as the ship’s commanding officer. Ronald Reagan provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships, and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy video by USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Media Department)

    Date Taken: 10.03.2024
    Date Posted: 10.18.2024 00:20
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 940635
    VIRIN: 241003-N-MI100-1001
    Filename: DOD_110630251
    Length: 01:04:26
    Location: NAVAL AIR STATION NORTH ISLAND, CALIFORNIA, US

    TAGS

    CVN 76
    Change of Command Ceremony
    reagan

