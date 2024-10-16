Arctic Gold 25-1 confirms the 354th Fighter Wing’s ability to project airpower

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The 354th Fighter Wing conducted Exercise Arctic Gold 25-1, which simulated the wing’s ability to sustain F-35A Lightning II operations from multiple deployed locations, on Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, Oct. 2-10. The exercise presented various wartime scenarios to test the wing’s combat capability and readiness, including Agile Combat Employment and forward area and refueling point operations. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Carson Jeney)