    Arctic Gold 25-1 confirms the 354th Fighter Wing’s ability to project airpower

    EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    10.10.2024

    Video by Airman 1st Class Carson Jeney 

    354th Fighter Wing

    The 354th Fighter Wing conducted Exercise Arctic Gold 25-1, which simulated the wing’s ability to sustain F-35A Lightning II operations from multiple deployed locations, on Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, Oct. 2-10. The exercise presented various wartime scenarios to test the wing’s combat capability and readiness, including Agile Combat Employment and forward area and refueling point operations. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Carson Jeney)

    Date Taken: 10.10.2024
    Date Posted: 10.17.2024 15:03
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 940579
    VIRIN: 241010-F-CJ259-1001
    Filename: DOD_110629224
    Length: 00:00:46
    Location: EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, ALASKA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Arctic Gold 25-1 confirms the 354th Fighter Wing’s ability to project airpower, by A1C Carson Jeney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Arctic Gold 25-1, F35A Lightning II, Eielson, Alaska, ACE

