The 354th Fighter Wing conducted Exercise Arctic Gold 25-1, which simulated the wing’s ability to sustain F-35A Lightning II operations from multiple deployed locations, on Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, Oct. 2-10. The exercise presented various wartime scenarios to test the wing’s combat capability and readiness, including Agile Combat Employment and forward area and refueling point operations. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Carson Jeney)
|Date Taken:
|10.10.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.17.2024 15:03
|Location:
|EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, ALASKA, US
This work, Arctic Gold 25-1 confirms the 354th Fighter Wing’s ability to project airpower, by A1C Carson Jeney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
