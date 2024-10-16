U.S. Central Command senior leaders and industry partners hosted Exercise Desert Guardian, Sept. 30 - Oct. 4, 2024, on Fort Drum, New York. Exercise Desert Guardian is an exercise focused on innovating the way the U.S. Army responds to unmanned aerial systems in large-scale combat environments. (U.S. Army video Pfc. Alyssa Norton)
|Date Taken:
|10.04.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.17.2024 16:06
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|940577
|VIRIN:
|241004-A-HO064-5833
|Filename:
|DOD_110629102
|Length:
|00:01:57
|Location:
|FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Desert Guardian B-Roll 2, by PFC Alyssa Norton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
