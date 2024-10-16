Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Desert Guardian B-Roll 2

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    10.04.2024

    Video by Pfc. Alyssa Norton 

    27th Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Central Command senior leaders and industry partners hosted Exercise Desert Guardian, Sept. 30 - Oct. 4, 2024, on Fort Drum, New York. Exercise Desert Guardian is an exercise focused on innovating the way the U.S. Army responds to unmanned aerial systems in large-scale combat environments. (U.S. Army video Pfc. Alyssa Norton)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.04.2024
    Date Posted: 10.17.2024 16:06
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 940577
    VIRIN: 241004-A-HO064-5833
    Filename: DOD_110629102
    Length: 00:01:57
    Location: FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Desert Guardian B-Roll 2, by PFC Alyssa Norton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CENTCOM 10th Mountain Division FORSCOM Fort Drum Desert Guardian

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download