Beyond the Battlefield with Master Sgt. Bohan

By day, Master Sgt. Chris Bohan works on F-35s at the VT Air National Guard—but off-duty, he’s in the garage bringing iconic Fast & Furious cars back to life! With an eye for detail and a passion for precision, Bohan puts the same dedication into his cars as he does in the skies. Listen in on this new Podcast from Beyond the Battlefield: Stories of Mountain and Air!
|Date Taken:
|10.17.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.17.2024 13:21
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|940562
|VIRIN:
|241017-F-FV499-2464
|Filename:
|DOD_110628665
|Length:
|00:17:13
|Location:
|SOUTH BURLINGTON, VERMONT, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
No keywords found.