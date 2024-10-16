Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Beyond the Battlefield with Master Sgt. Bohan

    SOUTH BURLINGTON, VERMONT, UNITED STATES

    10.17.2024

    Video by Senior Master Sgt. Michael Davis, Dan DiPietro and Tech. Sgt. Richard Mekkri

    158th Fighter Wing

    By day, Master Sgt. Chris Bohan works on F-35s at the VT Air National Guard—but off-duty, he’s in the garage bringing iconic Fast & Furious cars back to life! With an eye for detail and a passion for precision, Bohan puts the same dedication into his cars as he does in the skies. Listen in on this new Podcast from Beyond the Battlefield: Stories of Mountain and Air!

    Date Taken: 10.17.2024
    Date Posted: 10.17.2024 13:21
    Category: Series
    Length: 00:17:13
    TAGS

    Podcast
    Green Mountain Boys
    Vermont Air National Guard
    VTANG

