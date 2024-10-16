Beyond the Battlefield with Master Sgt. Bohan

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/940562" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

By day, Master Sgt. Chris Bohan works on F-35s at the VT Air National Guard—but off-duty, he’s in the garage bringing iconic Fast & Furious cars back to life! With an eye for detail and a passion for precision, Bohan puts the same dedication into his cars as he does in the skies. Listen in on this new Podcast from Beyond the Battlefield: Stories of Mountain and Air!