American River Common Features Project

Greater Sacramento, California, is often regarded as one of the most at-risk regions in America for catastrophic flooding. The area relies on an aging system of levees, weirs, bypasses, and Folsom Dam to manage its flood risk. However, like a chain, this system is only as strong as its weakest link.



The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, in collaboration with California’s Central Valley Flood Protection Board, the California Department of Water Resources, and the Sacramento Area Flood Control Agency, has made significant progress in reducing flood risk. Yet, more work remains. Thanks to the Bipartisan Budget Act, USACE has received full, upfront funding to modernize Sacramento’s aging flood infrastructure. This enables us to efficiently implement nearly $1.8 billion in upgrades to the flood risk management system. The authorized improvements include up to 13 miles of seepage cutoff walls, 21 miles of bank protection, 5 miles of levee stabilization, 5 miles of levee raises, and the widening of the Sacramento Weir and bypass.



More info: https://www.spk.usace.army.mil/Missions/Civil-Works/Sacramento-Levee-Upgrades/