Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    American River Common Features Project

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    10.13.2020

    Video by Luke Burns 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Sacramento District

    Greater Sacramento, California, is often regarded as one of the most at-risk regions in America for catastrophic flooding. The area relies on an aging system of levees, weirs, bypasses, and Folsom Dam to manage its flood risk. However, like a chain, this system is only as strong as its weakest link.

    The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, in collaboration with California’s Central Valley Flood Protection Board, the California Department of Water Resources, and the Sacramento Area Flood Control Agency, has made significant progress in reducing flood risk. Yet, more work remains. Thanks to the Bipartisan Budget Act, USACE has received full, upfront funding to modernize Sacramento’s aging flood infrastructure. This enables us to efficiently implement nearly $1.8 billion in upgrades to the flood risk management system. The authorized improvements include up to 13 miles of seepage cutoff walls, 21 miles of bank protection, 5 miles of levee stabilization, 5 miles of levee raises, and the widening of the Sacramento Weir and bypass.

    More info: https://www.spk.usace.army.mil/Missions/Civil-Works/Sacramento-Levee-Upgrades/

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.13.2020
    Date Posted: 10.17.2024 11:04
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 940557
    VIRIN: 201013-A-XM148-1001
    Filename: DOD_110628373
    Length: 00:04:30
    Location: SACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, American River Common Features Project, by Luke Burns, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Flood Risk
    American River
    Sacramento Weir
    ARCF
    Sacramento levees
    levee failure

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download