    Narashino Jump

    JGSDF NARASHINO TRAINING FIELD, CHIBA, JAPAN

    10.17.2024

    Video by Yasuo Osakabe 

    374th Airlift Wing

    Japan Ground Self-Defense Force paratroopers assigned to the 1st Airborne Brigade and Airmen assigned to the 36th Airlift Squadron conducted an airborne operation at the JGSDF Narashino Training Field, Chiba Prefecture, Japan, Oct. 1, 2024. Yokota and JGSDF collaborated to execute airborne training every month. The goal of the event is to improve interoperability between the USAF and JGSDF through information exchanges to deepen mutual understanding of each unit, and to further cement the U.S. and Japanese alliance. (U.S. Air Force video by Yasuo Osakabe)

    Date Taken: 10.17.2024
    Date Posted: 10.17.2024 02:04
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 940492
    VIRIN: 240916-F-PM645-2001
    Filename: DOD_110627831
    Length: 00:00:52
    Location: JGSDF NARASHINO TRAINING FIELD, CHIBA, JP

    Airborne operations

    Airborne operations
    C-130J Super Hercules
    Japan Ground Self-Defense Force
    1st Airborne Brigade
    JGSDF Narashino Training Area

