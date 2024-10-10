Narashino Jump

Japan Ground Self-Defense Force paratroopers assigned to the 1st Airborne Brigade and Airmen assigned to the 36th Airlift Squadron conducted an airborne operation at the JGSDF Narashino Training Field, Chiba Prefecture, Japan, Oct. 1, 2024. Yokota and JGSDF collaborated to execute airborne training every month. The goal of the event is to improve interoperability between the USAF and JGSDF through information exchanges to deepen mutual understanding of each unit, and to further cement the U.S. and Japanese alliance. (U.S. Air Force video by Yasuo Osakabe)
|Date Taken:
|10.17.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.17.2024 02:04
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|940492
|VIRIN:
|240916-F-PM645-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_110627831
|Length:
|00:00:52
|Location:
|JGSDF NARASHINO TRAINING FIELD, CHIBA, JP
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
