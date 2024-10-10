Narashino Jump

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/940492" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Japan Ground Self-Defense Force paratroopers assigned to the 1st Airborne Brigade and Airmen assigned to the 36th Airlift Squadron conducted an airborne operation at the JGSDF Narashino Training Field, Chiba Prefecture, Japan, Oct. 1, 2024. Yokota and JGSDF collaborated to execute airborne training every month. The goal of the event is to improve interoperability between the USAF and JGSDF through information exchanges to deepen mutual understanding of each unit, and to further cement the U.S. and Japanese alliance. (U.S. Air Force video by Yasuo Osakabe)