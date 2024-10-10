Suicide Prevention Month 2024

Christine Campo, master resiliency trainer, discusses the roles that MRT’s and resiliency training assistants take on for suicide prevention at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Sept. 17, 2024. World Suicide Prevention Day takes place on Sept. 10 and aims at focusing attention on the issue of suicide, as well as reducing the stigma. The Yokota Primary Prevention Team and Integrated Resiliency Office are just some of the resources that Yokota Air Base has to offer to educate about suicide prevention. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Alexandra Gracey)
