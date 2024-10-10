Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Suicide Prevention Month 2024

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, JAPAN

    09.17.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Alexzandra Gracey 

    374th Airlift Wing

    Christine Campo, master resiliency trainer, discusses the roles that MRT’s and resiliency training assistants take on for suicide prevention at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Sept. 17, 2024. World Suicide Prevention Day takes place on Sept. 10 and aims at focusing attention on the issue of suicide, as well as reducing the stigma. The Yokota Primary Prevention Team and Integrated Resiliency Office are just some of the resources that Yokota Air Base has to offer to educate about suicide prevention. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Alexandra Gracey)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.17.2024
    Date Posted: 10.17.2024 01:03
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 940485
    VIRIN: 240917-F-SL055-1001
    Filename: DOD_110627745
    Length: 00:01:38
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Suicide Prevention Month 2024, by SrA Alexzandra Gracey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Japan

    Pacific Air Forces

    US Pacific Command (USPACOM)

    TAGS

    suicide prevention
    resiliency
    World Suicide Prevention Day
    Integrated Resiliency Office
    Yokota Primary Prevention Team

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download