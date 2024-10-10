Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Lt Col Ben Wilson - Texas A&M Aggies

    DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES

    10.11.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Deven Schultz 

    Armed Forces Medical Examiner System

    U.S. Air Force Lt Col Benjamin Wilson, Business Operations Chief, Armed Forces Medical Examiner System, gives a shoutout to the Texas A&M Aggies at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Friday, October 11, 2024. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Deven Schultz)

    Date Taken: 10.11.2024
    Date Posted: 10.16.2024 15:31
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 940439
    VIRIN: 241011-F-AU874-1003
    Filename: DOD_110627071
    Length: 00:00:14
    Location: DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DELAWARE, US

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Lt Col Ben Wilson - Texas A&M Aggies, by SSgt Deven Schultz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    NCAAFootball

