10th Mountain Division Conducts Warfighter 25-01

Soldiers assigned to the 10th Mountain Division unload equipment and begin setting up command nodes during the division’s Warfighter Exercise, Oct. 12, 2024, on Fort Drum, New York. WFX-25-01 tests the 10th Mountain Division's ability to maintain seamless communication by rapidly establishing, operating, and relocating command posts in contested and congested environments. (U.S. Army video by Pvt. Abigail Stewart)