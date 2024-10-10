Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    10th Mountain Division Conducts Warfighter 25-01

    FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    10.12.2024

    Video by Pvt. Abigail Stewart 

    27th Public Affairs Detachment

    Soldiers assigned to the 10th Mountain Division unload equipment and begin setting up command nodes during the division’s Warfighter Exercise, Oct. 12, 2024, on Fort Drum, New York. WFX-25-01 tests the 10th Mountain Division's ability to maintain seamless communication by rapidly establishing, operating, and relocating command posts in contested and congested environments. (U.S. Army video by Pvt. Abigail Stewart)

    Date Taken: 10.12.2024
    Date Posted: 10.16.2024 13:11
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 940382
    VIRIN: 241012-A-OV624-3614
    Filename: DOD_110626264
    Length: 00:01:45
    Location: FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, US

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    This work, 10th Mountain Division Conducts Warfighter 25-01, by PV2 Abigail Stewart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    forscom
    warfighter
    10th Mountain Division

