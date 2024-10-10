Soldiers assigned to the 10th Mountain Division unload equipment and begin setting up command nodes during the division’s Warfighter Exercise, Oct. 12, 2024, on Fort Drum, New York. WFX-25-01 tests the 10th Mountain Division's ability to maintain seamless communication by rapidly establishing, operating, and relocating command posts in contested and congested environments. (U.S. Army video by Pvt. Abigail Stewart)
|Date Taken:
|10.12.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.16.2024 13:11
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|940382
|VIRIN:
|241012-A-OV624-3614
|Filename:
|DOD_110626264
|Length:
|00:01:45
|Location:
|FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 10th Mountain Division Conducts Warfighter 25-01, by PV2 Abigail Stewart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.