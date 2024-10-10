Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    3d Reconnaissance Battalion 170 Range Series | Day 1

    CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    10.06.2024

    Video by Lance Cpl. Briseida Villasenor 

    3d Marine Division     

    U.S. Marines fire M40A6 sniper rifles during a live-fire range on Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, Oct. 7, 2024. This range improves the Marines' marksmanship and tactical abilities in an urban environment. The Marines are with 9th Engineer Support Battalion, 3d Marine Logistics Group and 3d Reconnaissance Battalion, 3d Marine Division. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Briseida Villasenor)

    Date Taken: 10.06.2024
    Date Posted: 10.16.2024 03:17
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 940332
    VIRIN: 241007-M-NC826-1001
    Filename: DOD_110625829
    Length: 00:02:54
    Location: CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JP

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 3d Reconnaissance Battalion 170 Range Series | Day 1, by LCpl Briseida Villasenor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Recon
    USMC
    Marines
    Sniper Rifle
    3D Recon
    M40A6 sniper rifle

