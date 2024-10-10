U.S. Marines fire M40A6 sniper rifles during a live-fire range on Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, Oct. 7, 2024. This range improves the Marines' marksmanship and tactical abilities in an urban environment. The Marines are with 9th Engineer Support Battalion, 3d Marine Logistics Group and 3d Reconnaissance Battalion, 3d Marine Division. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Briseida Villasenor)
|Date Taken:
|10.06.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.16.2024 03:17
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|940332
|VIRIN:
|241007-M-NC826-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110625829
|Length:
|00:02:54
|Location:
|CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, 3d Reconnaissance Battalion 170 Range Series | Day 1, by LCpl Briseida Villasenor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.