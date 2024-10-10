U.S. Marines operate a Tactical Resupply Vehicle-150 during Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (sUAS) flight training in the Central Training Area, Camp Schwab, Okinawa, Japan, Oct., 3, 2024. The TRV-150 allows Marines to provide resupply drops on the battlefield remotely and increases operator proficiency. The Marines shown are with 3d Reconnaissance Battalion, 3d Marine Division. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Briseida Villasenor)
|Date Taken:
|10.02.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.16.2024 03:17
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|940331
|VIRIN:
|241003-M-NC826-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110625800
|Length:
|00:04:35
|Location:
|CAMP SCHWAB, OKINAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 3d Reconnaissance sUAS, by LCpl Briseida Villasenor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
