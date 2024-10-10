3d Reconnaissance sUAS

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/940331" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Marines operate a Tactical Resupply Vehicle-150 during Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (sUAS) flight training in the Central Training Area, Camp Schwab, Okinawa, Japan, Oct., 3, 2024. The TRV-150 allows Marines to provide resupply drops on the battlefield remotely and increases operator proficiency. The Marines shown are with 3d Reconnaissance Battalion, 3d Marine Division. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Briseida Villasenor)