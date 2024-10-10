Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    3d Reconnaissance sUAS

    CAMP SCHWAB, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    10.02.2024

    Video by Lance Cpl. Briseida Villasenor 

    3d Marine Division     

    U.S. Marines operate a Tactical Resupply Vehicle-150 during Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (sUAS) flight training in the Central Training Area, Camp Schwab, Okinawa, Japan, Oct., 3, 2024. The TRV-150 allows Marines to provide resupply drops on the battlefield remotely and increases operator proficiency. The Marines shown are with 3d Reconnaissance Battalion, 3d Marine Division. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Briseida Villasenor)

    Date Taken: 10.02.2024
    Date Posted: 10.16.2024 03:17
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 940331
    VIRIN: 241003-M-NC826-1001
    Filename: DOD_110625800
    Length: 00:04:35
    Location: CAMP SCHWAB, OKINAWA, JP

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 3d Reconnaissance sUAS, by LCpl Briseida Villasenor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    resupply
    Drone
    3d Recon
    3d MARDIV
    SUAS
    TRV-15

