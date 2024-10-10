M2M 2024 - Aim High

Military members and civilians of the U.S. Air Force Cycling Team participate in the M2M cycling event beginning in Kill Devil Hills, NC and ending in Washington, D.C., Sept. 12 to Sept. 15, 2024. The team rode from the Wright Brothers memorial to the Air Force Memorial to celebrate USAF heritage, promote fitness, recruiting, and support wounded military members. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Gerald Ligeralde)
|Date Taken:
|09.15.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.15.2024 16:21
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|940296
|VIRIN:
|240915-F-DA718-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110624964
|Length:
|00:01:14
|Location:
|DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
