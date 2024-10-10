Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    M2M 2024 - Excellence

    VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    09.14.2024

    Video by Airman 1st Class Gerald Ligeralde 

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis

    Military members and civilians of the U.S. Air Force Cycling Team participate in the M2M cycling event beginning in Kill Devil Hills, NC and ending in Washington, D.C., Sept. 12 to Sept. 15, 2024. The team rode from the Wright Brothers memorial to the Air Force Memorial to celebrate USAF heritage, promote fitness, recruiting, and support wounded military members. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Gerald Ligeralde)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.14.2024
    Date Posted: 10.15.2024 16:21
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 940295
    VIRIN: 240914-F-DA718-1001
    Filename: DOD_110624960
    Length: 00:01:14
    Location: VIRGINIA, US

    M2M
    U.S. Air Force Cycling Team

