    Testing Readiness in Largest Exercise of the Year

    VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    10.15.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Ian Sullens 

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis

    U.S. Airman participate in a deployment readiness exercise at Joint Base Langley–Eustis, Virginia, Oct. 15, 2024. This is the largest training event conducted at JBLE this year, involving several units in a four-day readiness exercise. This footage showcases the first day of the event, which included set-up and several classes on base defense, land navigation and safety. (U.S. Air Force video by SrA. Sullens)

    Date Taken: 10.15.2024
    Date Posted: 10.15.2024 14:48
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 940275
    VIRIN: 241015-F-SO714-1001
    Filename: DOD_110624798
    Length: 00:01:32
    Location: VIRGINIA, US

