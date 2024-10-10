Testing Readiness in Largest Exercise of the Year

U.S. Airman participate in a deployment readiness exercise at Joint Base Langley–Eustis, Virginia, Oct. 15, 2024. This is the largest training event conducted at JBLE this year, involving several units in a four-day readiness exercise. This footage showcases the first day of the event, which included set-up and several classes on base defense, land navigation and safety. (U.S. Air Force video by SrA. Sullens)
|Date Taken:
|10.15.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.15.2024 14:48
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|940275
|VIRIN:
|241015-F-SO714-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110624798
|Length:
|00:01:32
|Location:
|VIRGINIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
