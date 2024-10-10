Testing Readiness in Largest Exercise of the Year

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Airman participate in a deployment readiness exercise at Joint Base Langley–Eustis, Virginia, Oct. 15, 2024. This is the largest training event conducted at JBLE this year, involving several units in a four-day readiness exercise. This footage showcases the first day of the event, which included set-up and several classes on base defense, land navigation and safety. (U.S. Air Force video by SrA. Sullens)