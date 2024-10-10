Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Park ranger shares perspective on supporting Hurricane Helene debris operations

    ERWIN, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES

    10.11.2024

    Video by Leon Roberts 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Nashville District

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Park Ranger Alison Hebert shares what it means to support debris operations along the Nolichucky River in Unicoi County, Tennessee, in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene. Deployed from the USACE New Orleans District in Louisiana, a state often affected by hurricanes, she is using the opportunity to provide essential support and technical assistance for the state-led debris operation in these rural communities as a way of giving back. (USACE Video by Leon Roberts) #helene #helene24 #USACE #debrisremoval #assessments #emergencyresponse

    Date Taken: 10.11.2024
    Date Posted: 10.15.2024 13:45
    Location: ERWIN, TENNESSEE, US

    USACE
    Tennessee
    Debris
    Helene24
    Unicoi County
    Alison Hebert

