Park ranger shares perspective on supporting Hurricane Helene debris operations

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Park Ranger Alison Hebert shares what it means to support debris operations along the Nolichucky River in Unicoi County, Tennessee, in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene. Deployed from the USACE New Orleans District in Louisiana, a state often affected by hurricanes, she is using the opportunity to provide essential support and technical assistance for the state-led debris operation in these rural communities as a way of giving back. (USACE Video by Leon Roberts) #helene #helene24 #USACE #debrisremoval #assessments #emergencyresponse