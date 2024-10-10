AUSA 2024 - Director of the Army National Guard Seminar: Transforming the Army’s Combat Reserve for Global Campaigning and Large-Scale Combat
|Date Taken:
|10.15.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.15.2024 11:30
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|940226
|Filename:
|DOD_110624033
|Length:
|01:37:53
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AUSA 2024 - Director of the Army National Guard Seminar: Transforming the Army’s Combat Reserve for Global Campaigning and Large-Scale Combat, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.