Water and Wastewater Subject Matter Expert Jason Ritter visits and surveys the wastewater treatment plant Oct. 11, 2024, in Erwin, Tennessee. He is leading the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers' technical assistance mission to assess the condition of water and wastewater facilities in the areas affected by Hurricane Helene. In support of the state of Tennessee and Federal Emergency Management Agency, USACE is mounting a robust response to Hurricane Helene, ensuring a swift and effective recovery for the impacted communities. This B-Roll package includes imagery of the wastewater treatment plant in Erwin, Tennessee, in Unicoi County, and interview responses featuring Justin Ritter. He is deployed from the Huntington District where he serves as chief of Emergency Management. (USACE Video by Leon Roberts)
|Date Taken:
|10.11.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.11.2024 23:17
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|940028
|VIRIN:
|241011-A-EO110-2010
|Filename:
|DOD_110620065
|Length:
|00:02:48
|Location:
|ERWIN, TENNESSEE, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, USACE provides Helene support with water, wastewater assessments in Tennessee, by Leon Roberts, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
