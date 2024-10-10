Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USACE provides Helene support with water, wastewater assessments in Tennessee

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ERWIN, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES

    10.11.2024

    Video by Leon Roberts 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Nashville District

    Water and Wastewater Subject Matter Expert Jason Ritter visits and surveys the wastewater treatment plant Oct. 11, 2024, in Erwin, Tennessee. He is leading the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers' technical assistance mission to assess the condition of water and wastewater facilities in the areas affected by Hurricane Helene. In support of the state of Tennessee and Federal Emergency Management Agency, USACE is mounting a robust response to Hurricane Helene, ensuring a swift and effective recovery for the impacted communities. This B-Roll package includes imagery of the wastewater treatment plant in Erwin, Tennessee, in Unicoi County, and interview responses featuring Justin Ritter. He is deployed from the Huntington District where he serves as chief of Emergency Management. (USACE Video by Leon Roberts)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.11.2024
    Date Posted: 10.11.2024 23:17
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 940028
    VIRIN: 241011-A-EO110-2010
    Filename: DOD_110620065
    Length: 00:02:48
    Location: ERWIN, TENNESSEE, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USACE provides Helene support with water, wastewater assessments in Tennessee, by Leon Roberts, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USACE
    Tennessee
    Wastewater
    Helene
    Helene24
    Unicoi County

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download