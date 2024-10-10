USACE provides Helene support with water, wastewater assessments in Tennessee

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Water and Wastewater Subject Matter Expert Jason Ritter visits and surveys the wastewater treatment plant Oct. 11, 2024, in Erwin, Tennessee. He is leading the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers' technical assistance mission to assess the condition of water and wastewater facilities in the areas affected by Hurricane Helene. In support of the state of Tennessee and Federal Emergency Management Agency, USACE is mounting a robust response to Hurricane Helene, ensuring a swift and effective recovery for the impacted communities. This B-Roll package includes imagery of the wastewater treatment plant in Erwin, Tennessee, in Unicoi County, and interview responses featuring Justin Ritter. He is deployed from the Huntington District where he serves as chief of Emergency Management. (USACE Video by Leon Roberts)