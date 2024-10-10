Debris Specialist Alison Hebert observes and surveys debris operations Oct. 11, 2024, in Erwin, Tennessee. She supports removal efforts in the state-led debris mission, with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and various local and federal agencies providing essential support. Together, they are mounting a robust response to Hurricane Helene, ensuring a swift and effective recovery for the impacted communities. This B-Roll package includes ongoing debris removal work in Unicoi County on the Nolichucky River in Tennessee, and interview responses featuring Alison Hebert, debris specialist with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. (USACE Video by Leon Roberts)
|Date Taken:
|10.11.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.11.2024 21:53
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|940018
|VIRIN:
|241011-A-EO110-1010
|Filename:
|DOD_110619939
|Length:
|00:00:14
|Location:
|ERWIN, TENNESSEE, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, USACE supports Helene debris mission in Unicoi County, Tennessee, by Leon Roberts, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.