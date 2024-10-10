Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USACE supports Helene debris mission in Unicoi County, Tennessee

    ERWIN, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES

    10.11.2024

    Video by Leon Roberts 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Nashville District

    Debris Specialist Alison Hebert observes and surveys debris operations Oct. 11, 2024, in Erwin, Tennessee. She supports removal efforts in the state-led debris mission, with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and various local and federal agencies providing essential support. Together, they are mounting a robust response to Hurricane Helene, ensuring a swift and effective recovery for the impacted communities. This B-Roll package includes ongoing debris removal work in Unicoi County on the Nolichucky River in Tennessee, and interview responses featuring Alison Hebert, debris specialist with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. (USACE Video by Leon Roberts)

    Date Taken: 10.11.2024
    Date Posted: 10.11.2024 21:53
    Location: ERWIN, TENNESSEE, US

    USACE
    Tennessee
    Debris
    Helene
    Helene24
    Unicoi County

