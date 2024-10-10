USACE supports Helene debris mission in Unicoi County, Tennessee

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Debris Specialist Alison Hebert observes and surveys debris operations Oct. 11, 2024, in Erwin, Tennessee. She supports removal efforts in the state-led debris mission, with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and various local and federal agencies providing essential support. Together, they are mounting a robust response to Hurricane Helene, ensuring a swift and effective recovery for the impacted communities. This B-Roll package includes ongoing debris removal work in Unicoi County on the Nolichucky River in Tennessee, and interview responses featuring Alison Hebert, debris specialist with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. (USACE Video by Leon Roberts)