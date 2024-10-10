Ark. Guardsmen Deploy To Florida In Support Of Hurricane Milton

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/939991" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

1st Sgt. Jonathan Watson, Crew Chief, 77th TAB, explains the capabilities of the new medical rescue Black Hawk helicopter.



The Arkansas National Guard sent a five-Soldier HH-60M Black Hawk crew to Florida Oct. 8, 2024, to augment the Florida National Guard and provide hoist and airlift support after Hurricane Milton passes.



The 11-day mission will provide direct hoist and airlift support to ground-based search-and-rescue teams. The support is provided through an Emergency Management Assistance Compact between Florida and Arkansas.



“This is our first operational state active-duty mission for our newest model Black Hawk, the HH-60M,” said Brig. Gen Chad Bridges, Arkansas’ adjutant general. “It’s also the first time we’re going to operate outside the state with the Arkansas Urban Search and Rescue Task Force-1 team from central Arkansas who is sending four personnel. Our crews have trained rigorously with their civilian counterparts, and they’re well prepared to take on this vital mission once the hurricane has passed.”



The five-Soldier crew includes two pilots, two crew chiefs and a medic. They are expected to stage overnight in the Florida panhandle before proceeding where directed by the Florida National Guard in the wake of Hurricane Milton.



The HH-60M is a modernized version of the “legacy Black Hawk helicopter designed to be joint forces capable and execute missions 24 hours a day under all-weather conditions,” according to an Army fact sheet. “The M model Black Hawk has multiple upgrades over its predecessors including multi-mission capabilities and features a new airframe, advanced digital avionics and a powerful propulsion system that can be used to perform tactical transport, utility, search and rescue, airborne assault, command and control, medical evacuation, aerial sustainment, disaster relief and firefighting missions.”



The HH-60M crew took a water rescue basket along with a variety of devices to help them safely rescue people of all ages, including pets, if needed.



The Arkansas National Guard assumes support roles to augment civil authorities, where needed and directed by the Governor, to help in a crisis.



(Video by Arkansas National Guard 1st Sgt. Jim Heuston)