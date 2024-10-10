Ark. Guardsmen Deploy To Florida In Support Of Hurricane Milton

The Arkansas National Guard sent a five-Soldier HH-60M Black Hawk crew to Florida Oct. 8, 2024, to augment the Florida National Guard and provide hoist and airlift support after Hurricane Milton passes.
The 11-day mission will provide direct hoist and airlift support to ground-based search-and-rescue teams. The support is provided through an Emergency Management Assistance Compact between Florida and Arkansas.
The five-Soldier crew includes two pilots, two crew chiefs and a medic. They are expected to stage overnight in the Florida panhandle before proceeding where directed by the Florida National Guard in the wake of Hurricane Milton.
Interview: 1st Sgt. Jonathan Watson, Crew Chief for Arkansas Urban Search and Rescue Task Force-1
(Video by Arkansas National Guard 1st Sgt. Jim Heuston)
