    Ark. Guardsmen Deploy To Florida In Support Of Hurricane Milton

    NORTH LITTLE ROCK, ARKANSAS, UNITED STATES

    10.08.2024

    Video by 1st Sgt. Jim Heuston 

    Arkansas National Guard Public Affairs Office

    The Arkansas National Guard sent a five-Soldier HH-60M Black Hawk crew to Florida Oct. 8, 2024, to augment the Florida National Guard and provide hoist and airlift support after Hurricane Milton passes.

    The 11-day mission will provide direct hoist and airlift support to ground-based search-and-rescue teams. The support is provided through an Emergency Management Assistance Compact between Florida and Arkansas.

    The five-Soldier crew includes two pilots, two crew chiefs and a medic. They are expected to stage overnight in the Florida panhandle before proceeding where directed by the Florida National Guard in the wake of Hurricane Milton.

    Interview: 1st Sgt. Jonathan Watson, Crew Chief for Arkansas Urban Search and Rescue Task Force-1

    (Video by Arkansas National Guard 1st Sgt. Jim Heuston)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.08.2024
    Date Posted: 10.11.2024 15:34
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 939990
    VIRIN: 241008-Z-DR641-1003
    Filename: DOD_110619159
    Length: 00:00:55
    Location: NORTH LITTLE ROCK, ARKANSAS, US
    Hometown: LITTLE ROCK, ARKANSAS, US

    Black Hawk
    Medical Evacuation
    Arkansas National Guard
    Florida
    77th TAB
    Hurricane Milton

