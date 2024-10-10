Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USACE supports Tenn. National Guard with Helene debris removal in Cocke County

    COCKE COUNTY, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES

    10.10.2024

    Video by Leon Roberts 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Nashville District

    Soldiers from the Tennessee Army National Guard's 230th Engineer Battalion continue to be actively engaged in debris removal efforts in this state-led debris mission, with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and various local and federal agencies providing essential support. Together, they are mounting a robust response to Hurricane Helene, ensuring a swift and effective recovery for the impacted communities. This B-Roll package includes ongoing debris removal work at the Hartford Bridge on the Pigeon River in Cocke County, Tennessee, and interviews with 1st Lt. Robert Mehlhorn with the Tennessee National Guard and Ryan Etheridge, debris specialist with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

    (USACE Video by Leon Roberts)

    Date Taken: 10.10.2024
    Date Posted: 10.11.2024 14:46
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 939977
    VIRIN: 241010-A-EO110-1006
    Filename: DOD_110619107
    Length: 00:01:33
    Location: COCKE COUNTY, TENNESSEE, US

    This work, USACE supports Tenn. National Guard with Helene debris removal in Cocke County, by Leon Roberts, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USACE
    debris
    Army National Guard
    Helene
    Helene24
    HurricaneHelene24

