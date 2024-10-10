Promotion of Lt. Col. Curtis Loftin at Webbers

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Tulsa District Deputy Commander, Lt. Col. Curtis Loftin, was promoted to lieutenant colonel had his rank pinned on by Col. Tim Hudson, Tulsa District Commander, from inside the lock at Webbers Falls Lock & Dam 16 during a dewatering to inspect and perform maintenance on the structure.



Loftin became the Tulsa District Deputy Commander in May 2024.



A Kansas City native, he completed his secondary education at the Barstow School. He holds an Associate of Arts from the New Mexico Military Institute in Roswell, New Mexico, a Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice with a Minor in Business from the University of Wisconsin-Platteville, and a Master in Military Art and Science from the Command and General Staff College, Fort Leavenworth, Kansas.



He enlisted in the Army in 1995 and served as a Light Infantry Soldier with the 3rd Infantry Brigade, 25th Infantry Division at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii.



After ending active service, Loftin began a career as a singer and songwriter, and toured internationally under the stage name Zico.



The song, "West Bound Train," remixed and used with his permission on this video, is from his 2007 album "Recovering Failure."



After several years touring, Loftin reenlisted in the Army, and received a commission as an Engineer Officer in 2008 from the U.S. Army Officer Candidate School at Fort Moore, Georgia.