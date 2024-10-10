CW2 Evan Pronzati on Hurrican Helene relief mission

CW2 Evan Pronzati, a CH-47 Chinook pilot assigned to the 82nd Combat Aviation Brigade discusses his mission to help provide assistance to the affected communities in the wake of Hurricane Helene in Mitchell County, North Carolina, Oct. 9, 2024. As part of our homeland defense mission, the Department of Defense, through U.S. Northern Command and in support of Federal Emergency Management Agency, provides necessary support to civilian authorities in the wake of any natural disasters when directed and approved by the Secretary of Defense. The 82nd Airborne Division extends our deepest sympathies to anyone impacted by Hurricane Helene and are here to support them in every way we can. (U.S. Army video by Staff. Sgt. Julius Harris)
