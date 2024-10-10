Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    CW2 Evan Pronzati on Hurrican Helene relief mission

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    10.09.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Julius Harris 

    82nd Airborne Division

    CW2 Evan Pronzati, a CH-47 Chinook pilot assigned to the 82nd Combat Aviation Brigade discusses his mission to help provide assistance to the affected communities in the wake of Hurricane Helene in Mitchell County, North Carolina, Oct. 9, 2024. As part of our homeland defense mission, the Department of Defense, through U.S. Northern Command and in support of Federal Emergency Management Agency, provides necessary support to civilian authorities in the wake of any natural disasters when directed and approved by the Secretary of Defense. The 82nd Airborne Division extends our deepest sympathies to anyone impacted by Hurricane Helene and are here to support them in every way we can. (U.S. Army video by Staff. Sgt. Julius Harris)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.09.2024
    Date Posted: 10.11.2024 13:41
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 939967
    VIRIN: 241009-A-KK645-2963
    Filename: DOD_110618837
    Length: 00:01:04
    Location: NORTH CAROLINA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CW2 Evan Pronzati on Hurrican Helene relief mission, by SSG Julius Harris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    82nd CAB
    hurricane relief
    82nd Airborne Division
    HurricaneHelene24
    24DoDHurricane

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download