82nd Airborne Division CAB continues support to western North Carolina

Paratroopers assigned to the 82nd Combat Aviation Brigade, 82nd Airborne Division, assist in the resupply and rehabilitation of areas affected by Hurricane Helene in western North Carolina, Oct. 8, 2024. Because the 82nd Airborne Division is uniquely postured to respond to crises anywhere in the world, their manpower and logistics capabilities are a natural fit to enable FEMA and other interagency partners to reach the hardest hit areas as quickly as possible. The 82nd Airborne Division extends our deepest sympathies to our fellow citizens impacted by Hurricane Helene and are here to support them in every way we can. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Julius Harris)