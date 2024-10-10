Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    82nd Airborne Division CAB continues support to western North Carolina

    NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    10.08.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Julius Harris 

    82nd Airborne Division

    Paratroopers assigned to the 82nd Combat Aviation Brigade, 82nd Airborne Division, assist in the resupply and rehabilitation of areas affected by Hurricane Helene in western North Carolina, Oct. 8, 2024. Because the 82nd Airborne Division is uniquely postured to respond to crises anywhere in the world, their manpower and logistics capabilities are a natural fit to enable FEMA and other interagency partners to reach the hardest hit areas as quickly as possible. The 82nd Airborne Division extends our deepest sympathies to our fellow citizens impacted by Hurricane Helene and are here to support them in every way we can. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Julius Harris)

    Date Taken: 10.08.2024
    Date Posted: 10.11.2024 13:41
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 939963
    VIRIN: 241008-A-KK645-5479
    Filename: DOD_110618826
    Length: 00:00:18
    Location: NORTH CAROLINA, US

    82nd CAB
    hurricane relief
    82nd Airborne Division
    HurricaneHelene24
    24DoDHurricane

