Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Louisiana National Guard Soldiers stage at the 7th Special Forces Group (Airborne)

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    EGLIN AFB, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    10.10.2024

    Video by Sgt. Hunter Garcia, Staff Sgt. Daniel Lee and Sgt. Taylor Zacherl

    7th Special Forces Group (Airborne)

    Louisiana National Guard Soldiers stage at the 7th Special Forces Group (Airborne) compound, Camp ‘Bull’ Simons, Florida, ahead of their support for hurricane relief efforts on Oct. 10, 2024. The staging includes preparation of personnel and equipment to ensure a rapid and effective response to the anticipated storm impact. The collaboration between the Louisiana and Florida National Guard, and 7th SFG(A) strengthens disaster response capabilities and ensures readiness to support communities along the Gulf Coast.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.10.2024
    Date Posted: 10.11.2024 12:18
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 939952
    VIRIN: 241010-A-YJ162-1594
    Filename: DOD_110618523
    Length: 00:01:10
    Location: EGLIN AFB, FLORIDA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Louisiana National Guard Soldiers stage at the 7th Special Forces Group (Airborne), by SGT Hunter Garcia, SSG Daniel Lee and SGT Taylor Zacherl, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Louisiana National Guard
    7th Special Forces Group (Airborne)
    225th EN BDE
    7SFG(A)
    Hurricane Milton
    HurricaneMilton24

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download