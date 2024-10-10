video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Louisiana National Guard Soldiers stage at the 7th Special Forces Group (Airborne) compound, Camp ‘Bull’ Simons, Florida, ahead of their support for hurricane relief efforts on Oct. 10, 2024. The staging includes preparation of personnel and equipment to ensure a rapid and effective response to the anticipated storm impact. The collaboration between the Louisiana and Florida National Guard, and 7th SFG(A) strengthens disaster response capabilities and ensures readiness to support communities along the Gulf Coast.