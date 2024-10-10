USACE supports National Guard removing Helene debris in Tennessee

Soldiers from the Tennessee Army National Guard's 230th Engineer Battalion continue to be actively engaged in debris removal efforts in this state-led debris mission, with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and various local and federal agencies providing essential support. Together, they are mounting a robust response to Hurricane Helene, ensuring a swift and effective recovery for the impacted communities. This B-Roll package includes ongoing debris removal work at the Hartford Bridge on the Pigeon River in Cocke County, Tennessee, and interviews with 1st Lt. Robert Mehlhorn with the Tennessee National Guard and Ryan Etheridge, debris specialist with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. (USACE Video by Leon Roberts)
|Date Taken:
|10.10.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.10.2024 23:02
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|939921
|VIRIN:
|241010-A-EO110-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_110617269
|Length:
|00:03:07
|Location:
|COCKE COUNTY, TENNESSEE, US
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
