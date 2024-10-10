USACE supports National Guard removing Helene debris in Tennessee

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Soldiers from the Tennessee Army National Guard's 230th Engineer Battalion continue to be actively engaged in debris removal efforts in this state-led debris mission, with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and various local and federal agencies providing essential support. Together, they are mounting a robust response to Hurricane Helene, ensuring a swift and effective recovery for the impacted communities. This B-Roll package includes ongoing debris removal work at the Hartford Bridge on the Pigeon River in Cocke County, Tennessee, and interviews with 1st Lt. Robert Mehlhorn with the Tennessee National Guard and Ryan Etheridge, debris specialist with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. (USACE Video by Leon Roberts)