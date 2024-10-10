Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Constant Vigilance 24

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    10.11.2024

    Video by Sgt. Vincent Pham 

    Marine Corps Installations Pacific

    U.S. Marines with Headquarters and Support Battalion, Marine Corps Installations Pacific and firefighters with Fire and Emergency Services, MCIPAC, participated in various drills focusing on installation safety across Okinawa, Japan, Oct. 11, 2024. The drills were conducted to demonstrate the readiness and capabilities of various installations and first responders in the event of an emergency. Exercise Constant Vigilance (CV24) serves as a Force Protection Condition and crisis response evaluation to validate regional antiterrorism plans and policies, ensuring Marines are prepared for a wide range of contingencies. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Vincent Pham)

    Date Taken: 10.11.2024
    Date Posted: 10.10.2024 21:56
    Location: OKINAWA, JP

