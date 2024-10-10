U.S. Marines with Headquarters and Support Battalion, Marine Corps Installations Pacific and firefighters with Fire and Emergency Services, MCIPAC, participated in various drills focusing on installation safety across Okinawa, Japan, Oct. 11, 2024. The drills were conducted to demonstrate the readiness and capabilities of various installations and first responders in the event of an emergency. Exercise Constant Vigilance (CV24) serves as a Force Protection Condition and crisis response evaluation to validate regional antiterrorism plans and policies, ensuring Marines are prepared for a wide range of contingencies. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Vincent Pham)
|Date Taken:
|10.11.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.10.2024 21:56
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|939906
|VIRIN:
|241011-M-VU652-1001
|PIN:
|1
|Filename:
|DOD_110617146
|Length:
|00:00:35
|Location:
|OKINAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Constant Vigilance 24, by Sgt Vincent Pham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.