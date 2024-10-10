Constant Vigilance 24

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines with Headquarters and Support Battalion, Marine Corps Installations Pacific and firefighters with Fire and Emergency Services, MCIPAC, participated in various drills focusing on installation safety across Okinawa, Japan, Oct. 11, 2024. The drills were conducted to demonstrate the readiness and capabilities of various installations and first responders in the event of an emergency. Exercise Constant Vigilance (CV24) serves as a Force Protection Condition and crisis response evaluation to validate regional antiterrorism plans and policies, ensuring Marines are prepared for a wide range of contingencies. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Vincent Pham)