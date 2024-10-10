A B-roll package show casing Sailors assigned to amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7) participate in an emergency evacuation drill during San Francisco Fleet Week (SFFW), October 6, 2024. SFFW is an opportunity for the American public to meet their Navy, Marine Corps and Coast Guard teams and experience America’s sea services. During fleet week, service members participate in various community service events, showcase capabilities and equipment to the community, and enjoy the hospitality of the city and its surrounding areas. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kaleb Shultz)
|Date Taken:
|10.08.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.10.2024 20:01
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|939898
|VIRIN:
|241008-N-EU502-2003
|Filename:
|DOD_110617015
|Length:
|00:08:41
|Location:
|SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Tripoli Sailors participate in the emergency evacuation drill, by PO3 Kaleb Schultz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.